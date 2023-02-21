Love Horoscope February 21, 2023: Know Love Insights For Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

Aries: The planetary alignments for the day suggest that you might run into your ex today. However, you should keep in mind why you have regarded them as your ex and leave the past in the past only. A close friend of yours might approach you regarding issues in their love life. Keep in mind to take care of your own romantic life while resolving others.

Taurus: Today a few people might approach you for your sympathy and you may consider that as their attempt to get your attention. For the ones who are in a relationship, it is a great day to spend some quality time with your sweetheart. Your desire to be with them alone may get fulfilled and you both might exchange deep thoughts about one another.

Gemini: The charts show that you may find yourself engrossed in the feelings of sanguine. You may be able to handle the situation coming your way for your relationship. Due to a lack of communication for since long, you may get to know that your partner has been building up some grudges against you. Do not waste time, approach your partner and clear their misunderstandings for you.

Cancer: For a long time now, you have felt that your relationship has been lacking spark and thrill. But today is a great day in terms of romance and adventure in your love affair. Your partner might have been ignoring you for quite a few days, but today they may make unmeasurable efforts to get your attention.

Leo: You may be so stuck in your work life, that you might ignore your partner and your family. Though your partner understands all of it, today they might show some signs of impatience and might need your immediate attention. It is important to take some time out and pay attention to your personal life as well.

Virgo: The planetary alignments suggest that today is likely to be a day suitable for passion. You have been holding on to your actual feelings and keeping things at a moderate level. But the day may make you realise that it is not necessary anymore. You may express the true feelings that you have been holding to yourself to your sweetheart.

Libra: You and your partner have been super busy lately. Therefore, make sure to spend time in each other's company today. You can plan a sweet romantic dinner date with your partner and shower them with all your love and attention. This gesture of yours may make its way directly to their heart and make them fall head over heels for you.

Scorpio: The ones who are single, someone close to you might become irresistible to you. But you are unable to find a way to reach their heart. If you make some more serious efforts and approach them confidently, things might turn out in your favour. For the ones in a relationship, the day is a great one to have a heart-to-heart conversation with your sweetheart.

Sagittarius: The planetary alignments suggest that your ex-lover might reach back to you and make a tempting offer. You might not be able to resist and decide to get back with them. However, the day is not suitable to make a decision, therefore, take time to think about the same and all that you have in your mind and heart.

Capricorn: The planets ruling your love life are at their peak right now. This may make your relationship as passionate as it can be. Therefore, it is advised to make the most of this romantic time. Plan dates, spend time together, go to your favourite places, discuss important things and express yourselves.

Aquarius: For the singles, you may come across someone today, who might impress you with their mere personality. For the ones in a relationship, some misunderstanding might take space between you and your partner. With egos heightened, things might not resolve any sooner.

Pisces: It is likely to be a good day to absorb good and romantic things. Your partner has been craving your attention for long. Therefore, shower them with all your love and make it a memorable day for your relationship.