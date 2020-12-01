Wouldn't it be easy if you got all the answers to your questions like, what will this month bring, will we get love? We all have the curiosity to know in our minds and heart and we are ready with the answers.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The year 2020 gave us all the chills and thrills and now as the last month of the year 2020 is here, it is going to be filled with all the drama and romance. This month is full of anticipation and hope and as the month December is known as the month of all the cold windy waves and romance and the cards suggest that the happily ever after is not a far fetched dream for you. Love is a universal language spoken with emotions and sentiments. It helps people connect and create a special bond.

Aries

This month you are going to feel that teenage romance again. Marriage card is also foreseen in your cards. However, you are advised to remain calm.

Taurus

This is the time that you need to fight with your issues and you need to take the risk now and explore things. 'Peace out' is your mantra for this month.

Gemini

It is time to embrace love and you need to come in the most glorious form now. There is just one advice for you and that is to use words carefully while speaking to someone.

Cancer

If you are married or in a relationship, then you should not allow small things to create misunderstanding. However, if you face difficulties, then you are advised to act wisely.

Leo

If you have a crush on someone, then you should confess your love for that person. If you are single, then you might find you, partner, this month.

Virgo

There is hardly any chance for a change in the relationship. There is just one advice for you that you should make a decision with peaceful and should not make hasty decisions.

Libra

If you like a person, then this is a good month for you to confess your love for him/her. After December 2, you will meet someone and slowly a relationship will be born and you will start taking interest in your love life.

Scorpio

The beginning of the month is going to be good for your relationship but by the end of it, you are going to face some problems. There is just one advice for you that you should make a decision with a calm and composed mind.

Sagittarius

Your card reading suggests that you will fall in love with a special person and will try your best to make him/her fall in love with you. This month will give you all the love you want from your life

Capricorn

The stars are looking very favourable. The cards suggest that you are going to settle down super soon. And for those who are already in a relationship, their bond will get stronger.

Aquarius

This month is going to be filled with all the love and mushy feelings. There is just one advice for you that you should make a decision with peaceful and should not make hasty decisions.

Pisces

This month is going to be filled with all the adventure. If you like a person, then this is a good month for you to confess your love for him/her. And for those who are already in a relationship, you need to give more time to your relationship.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma