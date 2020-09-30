New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Most of us have heard the standard advice from our mothers and doctors about the many benefits of drinking milk and the much known saying, "having a glass of milk" can boost the energy. Milk is also known as complete food and is a crucial part of a person's diet. Milk has its own special place in Ayurveda also, for its nutritional and digestive properties.

The Ayurvedic wisdom also tells about the unknown facts of milk and how one should drink it, not only this, the Ayurveda also tells about what time one should drink it.

According to Ayurveda, consuming milk in the form of milkshake is unhealthy and is known to be a bad idea. Don't be shocked when we tell you that Ayurveda got it all for you as it follows several rules. For instance, Bananas when blended with milk can diminish agni (gastric fire) and change the intestinal flora, resulting in toxins, causing sinus congestion, cold, cough, allergies, rashes and hives.

Most of us have come across this saying which claims that drinking milk in the morning is beneficial but according to Ayurveda, one should try and avoid milk in the morning because as per ancient beliefs, consuming milk in the morning can be heavy for the body to digest.

Ayurveda recommends that one should drink milk in the evening as when a person consumes milk in the night it promotes Ojas. Ojas is referred to as a state in Ayurveda when you achieve proper digestion. Milk also has sedative properties, thus drinking milk before bedtime can calm you and help you get a sound sleep.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma