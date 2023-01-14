Love And Relationship Horoscope January 14, 2023: Know Love Insights For Aries, Leo, Virgo And Other Zodiac Signs

ARIES: THE temporary separation that the planets this week are causing between you and your lover certainly isn't a negative thing right now. Especially if you're feeling particularly needy or desperate right now, you would both likely benefit from some time alone after a period of relative proximity.

TAURUS: You are being affected by the planets' feelings that it is pointless to make an attempt to find a loving companion. You might have come to the conclusion that every potential love interest you encounter is unreliable. In a few days, you'll likely have changed your perspective to one that is more upbeat.

GEMINI: You're having a difficult time finding people who will cooperate, even if it's just for a quick phone call, which is a result of the planets. Friends and potential partners don't seem to want to talk to you and seem distracted. But relax, it won't last long!

CANCER: If you allow it, the planetary energy of the day could bring out the worst in your existing relationship. You two might be on edge today and prone to lash out at the least provocation. Instead of bickering, you may turn things around and go for a really long walk or play some sports with your partner. By doing this, you can end up growing closer rather than farther apart.

LEO: You tend to do things wholeheartedly, so if you lose your temper, you might go way over the top. You should be especially careful not to make one of your crude statements at a delicate time because it might not be taken in good fun.

VIRGO: You can become aware of how truly upset you are as a result of the planetary energy. Both of you will experience relief from pressure as they gain a better understanding of your boundaries.

LIBRA: Your current or future partner might be the one to start things off while you watch and occasionally add a comment. But even in this situation, there may be something you can learn from them that will help you down the road.

SCORPIO: The planetary energy this week favours feeling justified indignation over a recent argument with a close relative. Even though it could be alluring to act melodramatically and dab your eyes with a hanky while sporting a pouting, sulky expression, it might not truly accomplish much.

SAGITTARIUS: You could approach your present romance issue in one of two ways. One option is to act as though nothing is occurring, while the other is to become vengeful and twisted. If you and your partner communicate politely, it might be easier for you to go on with your lives.

CAPRICORN: The stars are giving you the chance to think about whether you are in the right kind of relationship. You can have an overly negative outlook and focus on the worst of your thoughts. You must adopt a more impartial viewpoint in order to understand what might be happening between you and your partner.

AQUARIUS: The planets this week are making you feel more solitary and less inclined to interact with others or your spouse (current or potential). You would probably gain from using this occasion to get to know your own needs, desires, and emotions.

PISCES: Your apprehension about a certain romantic relationship is being caused by the planets. Maybe all you need is some alone time; you'll feel better in a few days. This sort of thinking won't improve the situation for either of you, but you also need to be realistic.