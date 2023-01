Long Weekends In 2023: Plan These 16 Mini Vacations Throughout The Year ASAP

WITH THE beginning of the new year, comes new hopes, desires, goals, aspirations and resolutions. India is a country full of diversity. With beauty in its nature, a delicacy in food and rich in culture, the land of diversity offers so much charm to the sore eyes. The new year brings a new calendar of festivals and events that are celebrated in the holy land of India. Therefore, to add to the festivities and enjoyment for you, we bring you a compiled list of 16 mini-weekend vacations that you can enjoy throughout the year. Have a look:

Long Weekends In January 2023

Friday, 13 January - Take the day off

Saturday, 14 January - Lohri

Sunday, 15 January - Pongal

Thursday, 26 January - Republic Day

Friday, 27 January - Take the day off

Saturday, 28 January

Sunday, 29 January

Best Places To Visit: Auli, Kutch, Goa, Allepey, Andaman and Nicobar Islands etc.

Long Weekends In February 2023

Friday, 17 February - Take the day off

Saturday, 18 February - Mahashivratri

Sunday, 19 February

Best Places In Visit: Jaisalmer, Gantok, Thekkady, Goa, Allepey etc.

Long Weekends In March 2023

Wednesday, 8 March - Holi

Thursday, 9 March - Take the day off

Friday, 10 March - Take the day off

Saturday, 11 March

Sunday, 12 March

Best Places To Visit: Ranthambore, Jaipur, Wayanad, Kaziranga National Park, Hampi, Sikkim, Palakkad, Goa etc.

Long Weekends In April 2023

Tuesday, 4 April - Mahavir Jayanti

Wednesday, 5 April - Take the day off

Thursday, 6 April - Take the day off

Friday, 7 April - Good Friday

Saturday, 8 April

Sunday, 9 April

Best Places To Visit: Kashmir, Mussoorie, Udaipur, Cherrapunji, Dalhousie, Bhopal, Ooty, Manali etc.

Long Weekends In May 2023

Friday, 5 May- Buddha Purnima

Saturday, 6 May

Sunday, 7 May

Best Places To Visit: Mussoorie, Manali, Spiti Valley, Kalimpong, Ooty, Pachmarhi, Wayanad etc.

Long Weekends In June/July 2023

Thursday, 29 June - Bakri Eid

Friday, 30 June - Take the day off

Saturday, 1 July

Sunday, 2 July

Best Places To Visit: Rishikesh, Gokarna, Mount Abu, Nainital, Tawang, Wayanad, Dalhousie, Dharamshala etc.

Long Weekends In August 2023

Saturday, 12 August

Sunday, 13 August

Monday, 14 August - Take the day off

Tuesday, 15 August - Independence Day

Wednesday, 16 August - Parsi New Year (restricted)

Tuesday, 29 August - Onam (restricted)

Wednesday, 30 August - Raksha Bandhan (restricted)

Thursday, 31 August - Take the day off

Best Places To Visit: Coorg, Munnar, Cherrapunji, Ladakh, Goa, Mount Abu, Andaman and Nicobar, Wayanad, Khajuraho, Jim Corbett, Ooty, Athirapally, Lonavala, Pachmarhi, Kodaikanal etc.

Long Weekends In September 2023

Thursday, 7 September - Janmashtami

Friday, 8 September - Take the day off

Saturday, 9 September

Sunday, 10 September

Thursday, 28 September - Milad un-Nabi/Id-e-Milad

Friday, 29 September - Take the day off

Saturday, 30 September

Sunday, 1 October

Monday, 2 October - Gandhi Jayanti

Best Places To Visit: Ladakh, Spiti Valley, Kashmir, Goa, Udaipur, Munnar, Andaman, Dharamshala, Kodaikanal, Alleppey, Coorg, Nainital, Valley of Flowers, Kabini, Ooty etc.

Long Weekends In October 2023

Saturday, 21 October

Sunday, 22 October

Monday, 23 October - Maha Navmi (restricted)

Tuesday, 24 October – Dussehra

Best Places To Visit: Agra, Kolkata, Rishikesh, Hampi, Darjeeling, Bir Billing etc.

Long Weekends In November 2023

Friday, 10 November - Take the day off

Saturday, 11 November

Sunday, 12 November - Diwali

Saturday, 25 November

Sunday, 26 November

Monday, 27 Guru Nanak Jayanti

Best Places To Visit: Goa, Wayanad, Chikmagalur, Varanasi, Bharatpur, Ujjain, Meghalaya , Andaman, Jaisalmer etc.

Long Weekends In December 2023

Saturday, 23 December

Sunday, 24 December

Monday, 25 December

Friday, 29 December – Take the day off

Saturday, 30 December

Sunday, 31 December

Best Places To Visit: Dalhousie, Goa, Agra, Coorg, Jaisalmer, Binsar, Rajasthan etc.