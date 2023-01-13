Lohri 2023: 5 Traditional Delicacies To Include In Your 'Lohri Ki Thali'

INDIA CELEBRATES the festival of Lohri every year in the month of January. Lohri is celebrated to mark the end of the winter season and celebrate the harvest of crops. The festival of Lohri is celebrated across the country, especially in Punjab and Northern India with great enthusiasm and joy. This year Lohri will be celebrated on January 14 across the country and the preparations have already begun.

Along with the warmth of bonfires, relishing delicacies and tunes of traditional folk songs, Lohri is one of the most joyous and traditional festivals in India. It is observed the night before Makar Sankranti marking the end of the winter solstice and welcoming longer days. From the treats made with peanuts, jaggery, til and many more ingredients, we bring you a complete list of traditional food items to keep in your 'Lohri Ki Thali.'

1. Sarson Ka Saag

Sarson da saag and Makki ki roti is a traditional recipe of Punjab culture and is relished on the day of Lohri festivities. With simple ingredients and Indian spices, you can prepare this delicacy in just thirty minutes.

2. Gur Ki Gajak

Lohri festivities are incomplete without gur ki gajak. You can purchase it from the market and enjoy it with your family members on the night of the Lohri celebrations.

3. Atta Ladoo

Atta ladoo is simply a delicious and lip-smacking Lohri delicacy. With simple ingredients of wheat flour, ghee, powdered jaggery and nuts, you can prepare this sweet dish at your home in just 30 minutes.

4. Makki Ki Roti

Sarson ka saag and Makki ki roti is an unmatched combination which is a must on everyone's Lohri thali. People enjoy revdi, popcorn, gajak and Makki ki roti with Sarson ka saag while taking part in the Lohri festivities by the bonfire.

5. Dahi Bhalle

Dahi Bhalla is an easy recipe to binge on Lohri. Dahi Bhalla is a blend of curd, tamarind sauce, dry fruits, urad dal and other Indian spices.