Lohri 2023: Popular Folklore Behind The Celebration Of This Harvest Festival That You Probably Didn’t Know

THE FESTIVAL of Lohri is celebrated across parts of the country, especially in Punjab, with great enthusiasm and joy. It is celebrated to mark the beginning of the Harvest or Rabi season and both Hindus and Sikhs build bonfires in their yards as a part of the popular ritual. People gather around the bonfire in circles and pray for each other's happiness and well-being. Lohri this year will be celebrated on January 14 with great joy and fervour.

The accounts of Lohri's origin are not mentioned anywhere, but it is believed by locals that the festival celebrates the arrival of longer days after the culmination of the winter solstice. As per the folklore, an ancient mid-winter festival celebrates the days getting longer as the Sun proceeds on its Northward journey. As the festival of Lohri is approaching, we bring you the legendary stories that are the reasons behind the celebrations of the festival.

Lohri 2023: Legends Behind The Celebration Of The Festival

Lohri marks the very famous story of Dulla Bhatti of Punjab. According to Legends, the origin of Lohri is related to Dulla Bhatti, who is popularly known as “Robin Hood of Punjab”. He was a great Muslim robber in Punjab state during the period of Mughal period. He led a rebellion against the famous Mughal king Akbar and was successful as well. He was born in a Punjabi family to his mother Ladhi and father Farid Khan in the area of Sandal Baar, near Faisalabad now in Pakistan.

He followed the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who waged Guerrilla Warfare against the Mughal Empire. He refused to accept the legitimacy of Mughal King Akbar and refused to pay any taxes. When Akbar came to Lahore, he ordered the execution of the rebels. Legend has it that to instil fear into the hearts of the common man, Akbar got their skins stuffed with wheat hay and hung the dead bodies on the main door. Because of his bravery, he became and is known as a hero for the people of Punjab and almost every Lohri song has words to express gratitude towards him.