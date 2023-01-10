Lohri 2023 On January 13 or 14? Date, Puja Timings And All You Need To Know About The Festival

MOSTLY EVERYONE has plans set with their loved ones, friends, family, and other close associates for Lohri, which is just around the corner. Lohri is a vibrant and auspicious event that is widely observed, mostly by residents of Punjab and Haryana, particularly those who belong to the Hindu and Skih communities. Do you know that lal loi and lohadi are other names for lohri? One day before Makar Sankranti is Lohri.

On this day, people light a fire with wood and cow dung cakes outside of their homes or in public areas, and while performing parikrama all around it, they give the fire sesame seeds, jaggery, gajak, rewdi, and peanuts. Additionally, they gather the crops and sacrifice the bhog that was made from them to the fire. However, there is a twist this year.

The timing of Lohri celebrations this year genuinely confuses a lot of people. Is it on January 13 or January 14? Now that Lohri will fall on January 14, 2023, as predicted by the Drik Panchang, Makar Sankranti will fall on January 15, 2023. Additionally, the Brahma muhurta will last from 5:27 to 6:21 a.m., while the Lohri Sankranti tithi will occur at 8:57 p.m.

Why Lohri Is Celebrated?

People burn fires outside of their homes on Lohri to thank the Sun God (Surya Devta) and to make crop-production wishes for the future year. The festival of Lohri originated in the Punjab region and is primarily observed in northern India. As part of the harvest ritual, foods including til (black sesame seeds), gajak, gur (jaggery), peanuts, and popcorn are fed to the fire.