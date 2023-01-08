Lohri 2023: 5 Lip-Smacking Traditional Recipes To Relish On The Harvest Festival

Lohri 2023: Try these super delicious and easy-to-make traditional recipes to relish the festive season.

By Prerna Targhotra
Sun, 08 Jan 2023 12:57 PM IST
Minute Read
Lohri 2023: Easy to make traditional recipes (Image Credits: Freepik)

EVERY FESTIVAL comes with celebrations and delicacies. From great food, dance, dhol, bonfire and family get-together, the festival of Lohri is all uplifting traditional spirits. Lohri is celebrated every year on January 13, marking the end of the winter solstice and is known to be the longest night of the year. Moreover, the festival is associated with the worship of the Hindu God of fire, Lord Agni and the Harvest of Rabi crops.

From indulging in various activities to enjoying delicious food, dancing to the beats of dhol, singing popular folklore and flying kites, Lohri is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. To make the auspicious day more special, we bring you a list of some traditional recipes to enjoy on the day.

1. Sarson Ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti

Sarson Ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti is a traditional recipe o Pujanbi culture and is relished on the day of Lohri.

How To Make: 

2. Gur ki Roti

No Punjabi food can be prepared with jaggery essence. Infused with the rich taste of jaggery or gud into a simple circle chapati, this recipe is a must-try on the festival of Lohri.

How To Make:

3. Corn Palak Ki Tikki

A rich blend of spinach and corn with Indian spices is mouth-watering.

How To Make:

4. Pindi Channe

You can make Pindi Channe or Boiled Chickpeas. You can't miss the lip-smacking bowl of Pindi channe.

How To Make:

5. Spicy Murmure Mix

Murmure is an authentic food item for numerous festivals in India. You can prepare a murmure spicy mixture by adding lemon and spices into it and mixing well.

How To Make: 

Related Reads
