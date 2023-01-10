Lohri 2023: 5 Important Things To Keep In Mind For Newly Weds Celebrating Their First Festival Together

THE HARVEST festival of India is celebrated as Lohri across different parts of the country, especially in Punjab. It marks the culmination of the chilly winter season and is known to be one of the most popular traditional and cultural festivals in the country. It is known to be a very auspicious occasion to celebrate the newborn baby or new bride's arrival in the family. Lohri is signified by the longest night and is celebrated to offer gratitude for making a bounteous harvest season. After the festivities of Lohri, Makar Sankranti is celebrated the day after it.

Known as the Harvest festival of the country, Lohri is associated with numerous rituals, traditions and customs as a part of the celebrations. Some popular rituals include preparing a bonfire, walking in circles around the bonfire, dancing and singing around the bonfire, enjoying traditional delicacies and many more. It is believed that the offering made into the fire on the festival takes away all the negativities from life and brings happiness and prosperity. The bonfire symbolises Lord Agni and people seek blessings while circling around the bonfire.

The first Lohri of a newlywed couple is celebrated on a great scale by their families. On this occasion, newlywed couples are introduced to all the family members and relatives. The first Lohri for newlyweds is considered auspicious and symbolises fertility. The newlywed couples wear new bright colours, wear new bangles, and apply henna or mehendi. The couple receives numerous gifts and blessings from everyone such as clothes, jewellery, makeup and many more.

Rituals For Newlyweds On Lohri

The first Lohri was newlyweds is indeed special and holds special significance. Some rituals for the newlyweds include offering sesame seeds, jaggery, popcorn, rewari and sugarcane at the bonfire. They take seven pheras around the bonfire and then take blessings from elder people.