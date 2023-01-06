Lohri 2023: 5 Important Things That You Should Know About This Harvest Festival

INDIA CELEBRATES the festival of Lohri every year in the month of January. With the warmth of bonfires, relishing delicacies, and hit tunes of traditional folk songs, Lohri is one of the most anticipated festivals in the country. It is a festival that majorly belongs to the region of Punjab and is most celebrated in the Northern parts of the country. It is observed the night before Makar Sakranti which marks the end of the winter solstice and welcomes longer days.

Concept of Lohri

Lohri is celebrated to make the end of the winter season when people dance around bonfires and celebrate the harvest of crops. Lohri holds a special place in the hearts of the people in Punjab and is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm. The word Lohri comes from ‘Tilohri’ i.e. ‘til’ meaning sesame and ‘rorhi’ meaning jaggery/gur. Eventually, the festival was just referred to as Lohri. According to ancient beliefs, the ingredients of Lohri's food help in cleansing the body and brings renewed hope and energy.

Bonfire

It is believed that the offerings made into the fire on this festival take away all the negativities from life and bring happiness and prosperity. The bonfire symbolises Lord Ahni and people seek blessings while circling around the bonfire on the festival.

Walking Around The Bonfire

Popular beliefs are that walking around the bonfire in circles during the Lohri festival helps bring positivity and strengthen relationships. Moreover, in Punjabi culture, the festival holds special significance for the newly wedded brides.

Festival Of Harvest

The auspicious festival of Lohri is known to mark the New Year for Punjabi farmers. On this day, people, especially farmers pray for their crops and show gratitude for their crops.

Longest Night

The day of the Lohri festival is known to be the shortest day and the longest night after which every day becomes longer. People celebrate the festival of Lohri after sunset because of this reason only.