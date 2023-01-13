Lohri 2023: 5 Best Places In Delhi-NCR To Enjoy A Sumptuous Cultural Meal

THE COUNTRY is all decked up to celebrate the Harvest festival of all times, the Lohri festival. Lohri is celebrated every year in the month of January across the country. It is a Hindu festival which is celebrated with great joy and jubilation across the Northern belt of the country. It is celebrated by different names in varied parts of the country, such as Makar Sankranti in West Bengal, Pongal in South India and many more.

Lohri is a festival of family-get-togethers and happiness and joy. It marks the culmination of the winter solstice and is celebrated as the longest night of the year. To enjoy a delicious traditional meal, head to these restaurants in Delhi-NCR with your family and friends.

1. Paatra, Jaypee Vasant Continental

It is a 5-star hotel which indulges in flavoursome Indian fie-dining delight prepared with exotic and fresh ingredients.

Address: Jaypee Vasant Continental, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110057

Cost: Rs 2800 (approx)

2. Taj Palace, New Delhi

Spread for over six acres of lush gardens in the heart of India's capital, Taj Hotel is all about celebrating luxuries and rich delicacies. The joy of the new harvest, the comfort of a heartwarming meal and the company of loved ones make Lohri truly special says the Facebook post of the hotel.

Address: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110021

Cost: Rs 3000

3. Comorin, Gurugram

Known to be one of the top and best restaurants in Gurugram, Comorin offers delicious Indian delicacies on a budget. Available for both dine-in and delivery, Comorin in Gurugram lets you celebrate the harvest galore with its statement desserts and traditional delicacies.

Address: 101, First Floor, Two Horizon Center, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

Cost: Rs 2000 for two (approx)

4. The Claridges, New Delhi

The Claridges in Delhi is a 5-star hotel which was known to be a major landmark in the history of the Indian hotel industry. From badam Kesri kheer to Pindi chole and Missi roti, this restaurant in Delhi is a must-visit to enjoy a delicious Lohri meal.

Address: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Rd, Tees January Road Area, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110011

Cost: Rs 2000

5. Punjab Grill, Noida

It is a perfect location if you're looking for authentic North Indian food. Punjabi Grill offers north-western food with all its rich flavour and authentic taste.

Address: Link Rd Shop 401, Starling Mall, opposite Lotus Boulevard, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201304

Cost: Rs 2,500 for two people (approx)