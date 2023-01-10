Lohri 2023: Best Mehndi Designs For Newly Wed Brides Celebrating First Time

LOHRI IS all around the corner, and many Indians were prepared to enjoy it. Everyone had made preparations to celebrate this wonderful event with their friends, family, and other loved ones in a loving, joyful, and happy manner. Because Lohri is the biggest and most significant event for all Hindus and Sikhs and because it marks the beginning of the harvest festival, it is especially celebrated in the North Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

On this day, families and friends gather to welcome the celebration while enjoying gazak, til, popcorn, and revdi over a bonfire. People enthusiastically welcome the spring season since it signals the end of the winter season. Even though the Punjabi people normally have a lavish Lohri party, it is even more lavish if you are a newlywed.

Throughout this festival, women and girls especially enjoy getting dressed up, which involves applying some of the best mehndi designs to their hands, which are also said to be fortunate. In Indian rituals, mehndi has a major cultural significance. Mehndi is widely employed throughout a wide variety of Indian ceremonies and festivities, such as weddings, karva chauth, makar sankranti, and other occasions. So, in order to enhance the beauty and joy of your lohri, here are some mehndi patterns for you.