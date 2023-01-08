Lohri 2023: Aa Gayi Lohri Ve To Gida Lohri Da; Top 10 Bollywood Songs To Add Traditional Theme To Your Festivities

LOHRI IS a popular traditional festival celebrated annually in the month of January. It is celebrated across the country, especially in Punjab with great enthusiasm and joy. The festival marks the end of the winter season and crop harvest season and is considered the longest night of the year. This year Lohri will be celebrated in the country on January 13, 2023.

The popular customs and traditions of the harvest festival include lighting a bonfire, and offering popcorn, rice, rewri, and jaggery while parikrama around the bonfire. People enjoy the time while dancing and singing songs with their loved ones around the bonfire. Therefore, to uplift your festivities, we bring you a list of songs that will add joy to your Lohri party.

1. Lodi (Veer Zara)

2. Gida Lohri Da

3. Sadi Gali (Tanu Weds Manu)

4. Chadha De Rang (Yamla Pagla Deewana)

5. Gallaan Goodiyaan (Dil Dhadakne Do)

6. Sauda Khara Khara (Good Newwz)

7. Morni Banke (Badhai Ho)

8. Maahi Ve (Kal Ho Naa Ho)

9. Lal Ghagra (Good Newwz)

10. Bhangra Ta Sajda (Veere Di Wedding)

