Lohri 2023: 5 Essentials You Need To Host A Perfect Lohri Party At Home

FOR MANY reasons, Lohri/Makar Sankranti is one of the most unique celebrations. The festival is a cause for immense excitement and celebration. We have the ideal party supplies, whether you are throwing the Lohri celebration at home.

Theme

You might mention the Lohri theme in the invitations to the celebration. Everyone can be asked to dress in traditional Punjabi garb, such as Punjab suits and jewellery for women with juttis, traditional dhotis and kurtas for males, and the traditional pagdi for women.

Ideal Party Decorations

For any celebration, we have just the right amount of table decor. Tealights, a beautiful matki, a flower vase filled with fresh flowers, and a few small burning accessories Well, isn't it just ideal? These minor details will no doubt be adored by your guests.

Music

What kind of music would get a Lohri celebration going? Punjabi is required! Foot-tapping music is readily available on apps and websites for download. In order to get everyone in the mood for some Gidda and Bhangra, you also need to set up a good music system and speakers.

Arrangement For A Bonfire

To create a campfire, you'll need wood, kindling, and tinder (tiny pieces of material that burn quickly). Bricks should be placed all around the bonfire in a predetermined area to prevent the fire from spreading. Additionally, keep a fire extinguishing item nearby just in case.

Rewari, Peanuts, And Popcorn

The custom of making a thali is still very much alive and applicable during the Lohri celebrations. Purchase the highest-quality rewari, gajjak, and chikki from well-known retailers. One is consumed, one is placed in the fire, and one is then consumed once again.