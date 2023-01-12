Lohri 2023: 5 Best Dress Ideas To Look Your Best On This Festive Day

This Lohri season, try these amazing, trending, and fabulous outfits to look more gorgeous. (Image Credit: Freepik)

WHY WOULD you delay when Lohri makes everything beautiful? The harvest festival features exciting dances, calming bonfires, and wonderful folk music. Since Lohri is a significant event that is observed with great fanfare, it is crucial to select an attire that is appropriate for the occasion.

Do you realise that what we wear affects us both within and externally? What we dress affects our attitude, self-assurance, and mood. It might improve both our capacity for task performance and psychological health. When we feel prepared for the task at hand, we are more productive. Depending on the style, fabric, colour, and shape we select for a festival, our clothing choices can convey a variety of feelings. You can purchase a new dress for a Lohri event during the festival of Lohri. You will look lovely whether you are wearing a party dress or a more formal outfit.

Sharara-Style Salwar

A long kurta and a salwar in the sharara style are sure to draw attention. Colors like red, green, pink, and yellow are lucky for newlyweds. To finish the look, pair them with substantial jewellery and traditional or jazzy juttis.

Anarkali Suit

Long-sleeved kurtis, called anarkali suits, can be worn with palazzo pants to create an elegant appearance. Add some polish to your ensemble with a lovely dupatta and ethnic accessories. With your Anarkali suit, you might choose to wear high heels or Punjabi juttis.

Simple Suit With Heavy Dupatta

You can mix a long suit with rhinestone embellishments with a straightforward dupatta for a chic look with a little flair. Wear a pair of heels or Mojris, depending on what you want, to complete the appearance. Jhumkas are the perfect jewellery accessory for this ensemble.

The Lehenga Choli

It's time to pull out your lehengas from your closet and show them off during Lohri. Opt for an off-the-shoulder top or a long kurta lehenga for a more traditional appearance. Accessorize with stunning necklaces and bracelets.

Casual Top With Palazzo

For ladies, casual clothes that pair long kurtas with palazzo-style bottoms work well. Leggings or well-fitting straight pants are other options if palazzos aren't your style.