New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lohri is the festival of excitement. Every year people celebrate this festival on January 13. It is one of the most famous and known festivals which is celebrated especially in North India with lot grandeur. In parts of the country like Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh, this festival holds special significance.

The festival of Lohri marks the start of a new farming season and the end of winters. It also marks a new financial year for the Punjabi farmers. The festival falls right before Makar Sakranti which falls on January 14. Lohri is also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi.

On the very auspicious day, people light a huge bonfire and then take parikrama to mark symbols of fertility, good luck, and auspiciousness. The festival also holds great significance in the life of a married couple or a newborn.

Lohri 2022: Puja Samagri

* Purified mango wood

* Ganga jal

* Shriphal

* Akshat

* Havan samidha

* Sugarcane

* Kalash

* Kumkum

* Naivedya, shodash matrika, surya and agni yantra, and other items.

Lohri 2022: Puja Vidhi

-In the morning people wake up early, take bath and offer Araghya to Sun

-Observe fast for the day

-On an auspicious day people worships Mahadev.

-Place a picture of Mahadev on a piece of black cloth.

-Keep a lit earthen lamp in front of the deity and offer prasad

-After offering puja , Take parikrama of the bonfire and offer sugarcane, jaggery and other eatables to the fire.

-While taking parikrama, chant “Adar aye dilather jaye”

Lohri 2022: Customs and Rituals

Traditionally children are known to go around singing in praise of Dulha Bhatti, a legendary Punjabi figure, much like Robin Hood, who was very kind to the poor and the downtrodden.

People fly kites on Lohri with Happy Lohri messages. Lohri kites have special names as well

There are special Lohri songs and folklore that people sing together and share

Group dances are very special on Lohri. A heritage of Punjab, men and women do Bhangra, Jhoomer, Giddha and Kikli - some of the popular traditional festive dances full of colour, rhythm and energy.

Posted By: Ashita Singh