New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: January is considered as the month's new beginning as it marks the first month of the new year and fiscal year and it also marks the start of the new harvest. January sees three harvest festivals Lohri, Makar Sakranti, and Pongal. Lohri is celebrated on January 13 a day before Makar Sakranti. It marks the end of winters and also welcomes the onset of the warm season.

The Festival of Lohri is mainly celebrated in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. It is of great significance in these places. People celebrate the festival with full-on energy as Lohri is one of the first festivals of the new year. As the auspicious festival is nearing, people have already started the preparations. For this festival of Lohri, decorate your house a little more to get the festive vibes starting.

Here, look at some home decor ideas for the festival:

Flowers

Decorate your house, entrance, and place of Puja with vibrant colour flowers. You can opt for marigolds in different colours. You can even make the garlands of the flower and hang them in front of the door or you can attach the fairy light with the flower and hang them at the entrance.

Aesthetic candles

Lighten up your house with candles of different colours and sizes. Candles are the best decor item that anyone can use. It will give warmth and loads of festive vibes.

Colourful Furniture

Use themed furniture to decorate your house, such as small 'chaarpais' or hay beds or benches to give your house authentic Punjab looks for the festival of Lohri

Rangoli

You can always rely on colour and colorful patterns such as rangoli to make your house beautiful. Design one near your Bonfire or place of worship using flowers or rangoli powder.

