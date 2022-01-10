New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lohri 2022 is the winter folk festival marking the end of winter and welcoming longers day. The festival is all about love, laughter and gorging on tasty delicacies. Mainly celebrated in Punjab, the day is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti, that is, on January 13, annually. This festival holds significance for newly married couples or those who have a new baby in their house.

Lohri is celebrated by having a huge bonfire in the evening and family taking parikrama, offering maize grains, revdi, peanuts, corns, sesame seeds, etc into the burning fire.

As the day is around the corner, here we are with detailed information regarding shubh timing, history and significance of Lohri.

Lohri 2022: Date and Shubh Timing

Date: January 13, Thursday

Shubh Tithi Begins: 04:49 PM, January 12

Shubh Tithi Ends: 07:32 PM, January 13

Lohri 2022: History

The accounts of Lohri's origins is not written anywhere, but it is believed that the festival celebrates the arrival of longer days after the winter solstice. According to folklore, an ancient mid-winter festival celebrates the days getting longer as the sun proceeds on its northward journey. The day after Lohri is celebrated as Maghi Sangrand.

Lohri 2022: Significance

As per belief, offerings revdi, peanuts, maize grains, and sesame seeds into the holy bonfire during parikrama has special significance. By doing this, people get rid of the evil energies around them, overcome obstacles, and enhance the body with family members. Popular folklore links Lohri to the tale of Dulla Bhatti, the legend who lived in Punjab during the reign of Mughal Emperor Akbar. He was regarded as a hero in Punjab, for rescuing Hindu girls from being forcibly taken to be sold in the slave market of the Middle East

