New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lohri is the traditional festival of India that marks the end of winter as it welcomes longers day. It is celebrated on January 13 every year. The festival is celebrated with a lot of grandeur and excitement, especially in Punjab. On the day of the auspicious festival, people lights a huge bonfire in the evening, and then the family takes parikrama, offering maize grains, revrdi, peanuts, corns, sesame seeds, etc into the burning fire.

This day holds special significance in the lives of married women and on the very ladies deck up in their traditional avatar to celebrate this beautiful festival. While all ladies look lovely in any traditional attire, we have brought you a guide of special wear to look even more gorgeous. Here are some Bollywood-inspired Fashion attires that you can opt for at the festival of Lohri.

Kangana Ranaut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

Take cues from Kangana Ranaut's look and opt for a Salwar-Suit in bright colour.. Do your hair in whichever style you like and compliment it with gajra.

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Silk Sarees can be worn anywhere, Be it a casual affair or a festival. Alia Bhatt's saree look will make you drool over the place. Opt a saree and pair your look with big earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Vibrant colors outfit are in a trend nowadays, This multi colored saree from Janhvi's closet will make you look a little extra radiant for the festival.

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Forever Fresh and flawless is what comes in mind after looking at this attire, opt for this edgy look for the festival to look your best.

Shanaya Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

A plain Saree with heavily embroidered blouse, a very simple but most elegant look. compliment your look with big earring of neck piece and pair it with Gajra.

Posted By: Ashita Singh