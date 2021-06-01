Jyeshtha month starts with Narada Jayanti which is the birth anniversary of Lord Devrishi Narada Muni (May 27) and includes other special days like with Vat Savitri Vrat (June 24). Read on to now more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India is the land of festivals. Each and every religion has its own beliefs and relevance. Every month there are a number of festivals observed in the country and this year too the list of events and special days are long. And there are many festivals which fall in the Jyeshtha month of Hindu Lunar calendar which is the third month and is going on currently. Meanwhile, in the regions of North India, the Purnimant calendar is followed, where the month starts from the next day of Purnima. On the other hand, in South India the calculation is from the next day of Amavasya, and it is called Amant calendar or Amant Panchang.

Talking about Jyeshtha, it is one of the hottest months of the year which occurs between May and June of Gregorian calendar. This year Jyeshtha month will start from May 27th and will end on June 25th. Yes, According to the Hindu Lunar calendar, Jyeshtha has quite a lot of upcoming festivals in its kitty. Jyeshtha month starts with Narada Jayanti which is the birth anniversary of Lord Devrishi Narada Muni (May 27) and includes other special days like with Vat Savitri Vrat (June 24) where married women tie threads around banyan tree and pray for the well-being and long life of their husbands. They recite the story of Satyavan and Savitri.

Take a look at the festivals which are there in the month of Jyeshtha 2021

1. Narada Jayanti- May 27

2. Ekdanta Sankashthi Chaturthi- May 29

3. Kal Ashtami- June 2

4. Apara Ekadashi- June 5

5. Pradosh Vrat- June 7

6. Vat Savitri- June 9

7. Darsh Amavasya- June 9

8. Shani Jayanti- June 10

9. Jyeshtha Amavasya- June 10

10. Maharana Pratap Jayanti- June 13

11. Dhumavati Jayanti- June 18

12. Mahesh Navami- June 19

13. Ganga Dussehra- June 20

14. Pitra Diwas- June 20

15. Gayatri Jayanti- June 21

16. International Yoga Day- June 21

17. Nirjala Ekadashi- June 21

18. Kabiradas Jayanti- June 24

19. Vat Purnima Vrat- June 24

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal