New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In the latest developments, a plausible linkage between changes in the cycle of menstrual cycle and COVID-19 has been found and the plausible linkages between the two must be investigated according to an editorial in the British Medical Journal Today.

In the British editorial, Victoria Male, a reproductive specialist at Imperial College London, UK noted that periods or unexpected vaginal bleeding are not listed as common side effects of COVID-19 vaccination.

Over 30,000 such reports had been made to the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) surveillance scheme for adverse drug reactions by September 2, she said.

The expert, however, noted most people find that their period returns to normal the following cycle and, importantly, there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccination adversely affects fertility.

"One important lesson is that the effects of medical interventions on menstruation should not be an afterthought in future research," Ms. Male said.

MHRA states that its surveillance data does not support a link between changes to menstrual periods and COVID-19 vaccines, since the number of reports is low in relation to both the number of people vaccinated and the prevalence of menstrual disorders generally.

However, Ms. Male said the way in which data is collected makes firm conclusions difficult.

She argues in the editorial that approaches better equipped to compare rates of menstrual changes in vaccinated versus unvaccinated populations are needed.

