Libra Horoscope 2023: What's In Store For The Airy Sign In The New Year? Read Yearly Astrological Predictions

READ below the astrological predictions of the new year 2023 for the Libra zodiac sign by astrologer Harshit Mohan Sharma (Indore). Read below:

This year 2023 is likely to be beneficial for Libra people. It's a perfect year to kickstart a new business. The plans that you have made can be implemented in the coming year. At the beginning of the year, there is a possibility of getting accidental money. But due to the increase in expenses, you can face a financial crisis, so spend money wisely. From the months of March to April, you're likely to get into an argument with co-workers or family members on the work front.

In the coming year, there are possibilities of stalled promotion in the job profession. The natives may have to invest much more than expected in the real estate sector. It is advised to be careful about your health between the months of July to October as during this period you may remain worried about the health of your parents too. Your interest in love affairs will might record a smooth rise. From the business point of view, the natives are likely to earn profit with the help of technology.

This year is likely to be the one with extreme honour and prestige. In the month of August, you may get tricked by a close friend or relative, so there is a need to be alert. From the last week of November till December, due to excessive expenditure of money on family events, you may have to face a financial crunch. According to astrologer Harshit Sharma, Libra people should donate milk or things made of milk to needy people on Friday. Gemstone suggestion- Diamond or Firoza gemstone should be worn on the ring finger on Friday.