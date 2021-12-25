New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: This year, there will be a lack of mental happiness and peace for the people of your zodiac. Trusting someone more than necessary will lead to a loss of money. Travels can be a victim of painful and biased judgments of the upper class. Also, there is a possibility of injury due to the vehicle.

This year, business difficulties will arise, but if you'll maintain economic balance then it will turn into success. On the financial front, the expenses will increase and income will be less, but if you balance your expenses then, it will not affect your standings. Students will have to work hard to achieve expected results. The perceptions of peers will change towards you, and with understanding and hard work, you can adapt to the situations.

Unforeseen hindrances will block the path of economic-professional success. Saturn retrogrades on September 26 will affect family happiness and peace.

Education Competition: The months of March, June, July and November are inauspicious from the point of view of education. In these inauspicious months, students or aspiring candidates may feel lazy and dull, so you are advised to try to remain active by doing exercise, else you may have to pay the consequences. You will get immense support from your teachers and friends. People associated with research work and the technical field will be especially successful. In engineering, chemical engineering, cosmetics, readymade garments and computers, are likely to get success.

In the economic field, you have to be ready for a struggle this year. On the business front, you will have run around to get success. There may be state wrath in the field of business or your money may get stuck somewhere. This year, you will have to work wisely and patiently in business matters. Also, it is not a favourable time for you to start any auspicious work as Saturn will retrograde in your zodiac sign. Due to the eighth Shani, money will be available from shares, lottery, speculation etc., but it will not be able to accumulate. Salaried folks are advised to read all the documents thoroughly and carefully before signing. Investing in government schemes will be beneficial for your future.

Health and Family: There will be auspicious celebrations in the family, efforts for material happiness will be successful. Acquisition of money, clothes, development of personality will happen. However, in the middle of the year, you may suffer from health-related problems, such as eye or stomach disease. You will have to face some odd circumstances.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv