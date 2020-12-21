Libra Horoscope 2021: The year 2021 will prove to be successful for you and you might find stability in your personal life. Read on to know more

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: This year Libra was fully immersed in the emotions as Saturn was orbiting your fourth house of home and roots. However, now you are coming away from it with a strong understanding of your own heart. The year 2021 will prove to be successful for you and you might find stability in your personal life. This year you are going to witness many surprises, so fasten your seat belt and get ready to take a short precap of your upcoming year in terms of career, love etc.

Career

From May to July, you will witness a powerful period of productivity as Jupiter amplify your sixth house of routine and this will also activate your desire to improve your work style as you work toward your goals.

From late May to mid-June, solar and lunar eclipses will take place in your third house of communication and your educated ninth house, which will inspire you to learn more about your field. From September to October, if you get disorganised in your professional arena then it might cause confusion in your career as Mercury will be retreating through your first house of the self.

Love

Jupiter and Saturn are rearranging your fifth house of romance, encouraging you to evoke that spark to love yourself. Throughout 2021, there may be times where it feels like the spark has left the building. From January to February, drama in your love life might enhance, as Mercury is retreating from your fifth house. From late September to mid-October, you might experience breakthroughs in your love life as Mars in your first house of the self forms a trio with Saturn and Jupiter.

Overview of 2021

In 2021 pressure on your shoulders will lessen and you might find yourself spending this year rediscovering your inner child and creativity as Saturn inhibits your artistic fifth house.

Also, now it’s time to face the fear that’s holding you back you from being yourself. So, grab hold of spontaneous opportunities, embrace fresh outlook and live with a sense of adventure as it will take you far.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv