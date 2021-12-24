New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In order to achieve success, people belonging to Leo zodiac signs have to make extra efforts. However, there are sometimes where you will feel low because you will not get the desired results. Try to avoid unnecessary disputes. Take care of your health and avoid eating junk food. You are also required to keep an eye on your physical health. Long-distance travel will not be pleasant for you.

Students are required to be serious towards studies, Saturn will retrograde on 26th September and create more difficult situations. One should stay alert for accidents during travel. This year will bring you mental distress due to excessive work. People who do not have a job will be more worried about their future.

Education Competition - With hard work, you will surely get success in your exams. However, there will be some obstacles in the month of March, June, July, September, October, December. Laziness and carelessness in the educational field will prove fatal for you. All the people who belong to the Leo zodiac sign should opt for mineral companies, engineering sector, mining, financial sector, police, administration, army, navy, merchant navy, as their career options.

Economic Side - The efforts made by you in the financial sector this year will be successful. This year is going to be in your favour in terms of finances. However, you should keep an eye on your expenditure as you may end up spending more. Therefore, you may have trouble saving money. This year will be very auspicious for you from the business point of view, you will get success in pre-planned tasks, only if you complete it before 26th September. Unemployed people will get employment this year. Be a little careful with political persons, otherwise, you may become a victim of exploitation. This year will be good for expanding new business or expanding old business.

Before doing any work, make sure to assess your work efficiency, it will not be right to blindly trust your employees. If you are in a job, then this year you can be promoted. You may also get transferred from one place to another due to your job.

Health and Family - This year will prove positive in terms of health. During the transition period of the season, you may suffer some minimum health problems such as cough, cold, stomach diseases, and high blood pressure. Therefore it is important to have control over your eating habits during this time.

Another good news for you is that your disputed issues in the family sector will be settled this year. This year will be happy in terms of married life. Your love for your wife will remain in your mind. You will be able to fulfill their every demand. You will also travel during this year.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen