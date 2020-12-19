Leo Horoscope 2021: For Leo 2020 was a year of mental preparation for the journey that's about to come. So why not look into what the year 2021 has in store for you and accordingly you get ready to face all the obstacles.

Finally, the year 2020 has reached towards the end and zodiac sign Leo cannot be more happier than this because this year was full of ups and downs. For Leo, 2020 was a year of mental preparation for the journey that's about to come.

So why not look into what the year 2021 has in store for you and accordingly you get ready to face all the obstacles.

Career

The year 2021 is not going to be less than a wild ride for you in terms of career. In late January, when Mars and Uranus join hands in your tenth house of reputation, your goals might take you in unexpected new directions. By mid-February, you might face some conflicts with your partner, as Saturn will square off with Uranus and conflict could create friction forcing you to work through a dilemma. By November, you might face some ups and downs in your personal life could impact your career.

Love

This year you are going to embark on new beginnings in your love life. You might embrace new and improved relationship dynamics as Saturn and Jupiter orbit through your partnership-oriented seventh house.

From January to February, when Mercury retrogrades through your seventh house, the drama will intensify causing the old relationship to resurface and might keep you confused throughout your love life.

About You

This year you are going to find yourself getting serious when it comes to relationships. As Saturn and Jupiter oppose your zodiac sign, the cosmos are encouraging you to embrace the fact that not all relationships are meant to last forever. So, to grow as a person, you have to accept that you will naturally outgrow some relationships. Also, spend the year creating space for relationships that keeps you away from yourself.

As Jupiter transits your transformative eighth house from May to July, you’ll gain a deeper power over your life.

