Lemon Water And Weight Loss: 7 Interesting Benefits Of The Home Remedy

LEMON WATER is infused with innumerable health benefits. Being a popular home remedy, lemon water is enriched with necessary antioxidants that improve digestion, detox the body and promote weight loss. Enriched with vitamin C, one squeezed lemon provides around 21 per cent of a person's daily value (DV).

Moreover, lemons are rich in flavonoids and compounds that boost the health of an individual and improve the ability to fight diseases. Being one of the most effective home remedies found on Indian kitchen shelves, lemon mixed in lukewarm water can be extremely beneficial for weight loss. Read below some astonishing health benefits of lemon water that aid weight loss and good health.

1. Promotes Hydration

Lemon water helps in preventing dehydration in the body which can cause brain fog, mood changes, constipation and kidney stones. Hydration helps in suppressing appetite, boosting metabolism and making practising exercises easier and more efficient.

2. Vitamin C

Enriched with nourishing amounts of vitamin C, a prominent antioxidant helps in the protection of cells from damaging free radicals and plays an important role in helping the body synthesise collagen, absorb iron and produce hormones. Vitamin C may also have potent weight loss properties.

3. Reduces Appetite

Eliminating unhealthy drinks and replacing them with lemon water every morning helps in suppressing hunger. Being low in calories, lemon water promotes fullness as normal regular water and is an effective home remedy to reduce calorie intake.

4. Alternative to Sugary Drinks

Excessive sugar drinks such as juices, sweetened water, soda, cokes, and energy drinks are among the leading sources of added sugars which lead to weight gain, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, kidney diseases and obesity. Switching to lemon water helps to cut great amounts of sugar which can help improve the cholesterol in the body.

5. Citric Acid

According to Science Daily, the citric acid of lemon acts as an antioxidant which helps in increasing metabolism and burning more fat.

6. Aids Digestion

A 2021 study done by EBSCO revealed that pre-meal intake of lemon water helps in aiding digestion and peristalsis which helps move the food through the digestive tract.

7. Increases Metabolism

With the presence of vitamin C and antioxidants, lemon water provides a significant benefit in digestion. The diuretic properties of lemon help in detoxifying the body and therefore burning body fat. According to numerous experts, lemon water has the potential to boost body metabolism to a good extent.

According to HealthifyMe, to lose weight, an individual should consume at least 2 glasses of lukewarm water, once in the morning and then in the evening. You can also add a bit of honey to it for taste. However, working out, and weight loss exercises are also essential in the weight loss process.

According to many health experts, lukewarm lemon water with salt, honey, ginger lemon water, lemon mint water, lemon cinnamon water, lemon turmeric water and lemon cucumber water are all beneficial types of lemon water to include in your daily schedule for weight loss.