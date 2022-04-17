New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lemons are the talk of the town right now! Currently, these yellow and citrus lemons are selling for prices high as Rs 350-400 kilogram in many parts of India. According to news agency ANI, lemon is being sold at ₹ 100 per kg in Hyderabad while in Gujarat, it is being sold at ₹ 200 per kg. There are various reasons being stated for the soaring prices of lemons as per the agency, the production of the lemon crop has been less this time and the demand is high due to Ramzan and due to the increase in temperature while rising price of fuels just adds the right amount of fuel to lemon prices.

Being a go-to choice for a vitamin C boost, lemons are essential for many households. A 100-gram lemon can give 53mg of vitamin C. Besides giving a distinct flavor to food, lemons also have medicinal and beauty benefits. There are so many benefits of vitamin c. Amid soaring prices of lemons here are some cheaper alternatives of lemons to add to your diet.

Oranges

Oranges are the best alternative to lemons. Per fruit, one gets 53mg of vitamin C along with lots of fibre and a distinct flavour that many people can’t get enough of it.

Amla

Amla is a powerhouse of vitamin C often associated with benefits for hair health. It can fulfill your vitamin C needs by giving 600 to 700mg of the nutrient per fruit.

Tomato

Tomatoes are also used as an alternative to lemons because of their tangy taste. Eat as it is or chop it and make fresh salad to consume tomatoes.

Kiwi

Kiwis are cheaper and on the nutrition front, besides being a rich source of fibre and potassium, kiwis offer 93mg of vitamin C in a 100-gram serving.

Papaya

Talk of vitamin C, papayas offer 60.9mg of the nutrient in a 100-gram serving. Eat it by mixing it in a salad or as it is.

Apart from these above-mentioned alternatives, Brussel sprouts, Strawberries, Guava, Bell Peppers, Curd, and lemon leaves can also be used.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice)

Posted By: Ashita Singh