New Delhi |Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holi the festival of colours is just around the corner, and the festivities for the festival are all set to kick in from tommorow (March 11). The festival of Holi signifies victory over good. Holi is celebrated with great pomp in Mathura and Vrindavan. However, the ways of celebrating Holi in these areas are different. Barsana in Mathura is famous for Lathmar Holi.

What is Lathmar Holi?

Lathmar Holi is a special way of Holi, celebrated in the towns of Barsana and Nandgaon, located near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. On Lathmar Holi, people living in the area recreate the scenes from Lord Krishna's childhood. Lathmar Holi is popularly referred to as Braj Ki Holi.

During Lathmar Holi, women wear traditional dress as Gopi, while men dress as Gops. The women deliberately 'hit' men with sticks in a playful way to drive them away and also play with colours.

When and Where to watch Lathmar Holi?

The festivities of Holi in Nandgaon, Barsana, Uttar Pradesh start a week before Holi is celebrated. This year the celebrations of Lathmar Holi will start on March 11, 2022.

It is hard for people to visit the place every Holi, therefore, people can switch to websites like brijlive.in to watch the celebrations. You can also watch the celebration on Vrindawan TV.

While people in different parts of India celebrate Holi as Choti and Badi Holi. However, UP's Mathura and Vrindavan's way of celebrating Holi is different than others. These two places witness week-long celebrations of Holi.

Holi 2022: Significance

The festival of colour signifies the victory of good over evil. Holi brings happiness and marks the end of winters with the beginning of the spring season.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen