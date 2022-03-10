New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holi 2022 is just around the corner and we can already witness the excitement in the air. This an important festival that is celebrated with great frevour in India. The festival of colours is observed on the Purnima Tithi of Phalguna Month every year. The auspicious festival of Holi in Uttar Pradesh's Barsana and Nandgaon is celebrated a little differently as people across these places play 'Lathmar Holi'. What literally translates to a festival of sticks and colours, Lathmar Holi lives up to every bit of its name.

Take a look at the date history and significance of the festival.

Lathmar Holi 2022: Date

The celebrations Holi in Uttar Pradesh's Nandgaon, Barsana starts a week before the actual Holi celebrations. This year the celebrations of Lathmar Holi will start on March 11, 2022.

About Lathmar Holi 2022:

Lathmar Holi is celebrated mainly in the towns of Barsana and Nandgaon, located near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. As per popular Hindu beliefs, this tradition of Lathmar Holi dates back to the times of the divine couple Radha Krishna. When men from Nandagaon (Lord Sri Krishna's place) travel to Barsana which is Radha Rani's home a week ahead of Holi, women used beat them from sticks. To protect themselves from all the beating, men usually carry a shield. The festivities take place at the sprawling campus of the Radha Rani temple in Barsana, which is said to be the only temple in the country that is dedicated to Radha.

Why Lathmar Holi 2022 is celebrated?

As per popular Hindu beliefs, the festival is said to be a recreation of famous Hindu legend, according to which, Lord Krishna when visited Radha's town Barsana to meet her, he used to tease Radha and her friends, who in turn responded by taking offense at his advances and driving him out of Barsana by throwing flowers at him.

