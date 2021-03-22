Holi celebrations have kickstarted in some places of Uttar Pradesh. Know more about the history and celebration regarding the festival. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Holi is just around the corner and we are excited as much as you are. This is a festival of colours and is observed on the Purnima Tithi of Phalguna Month. Here, people mark the auspicious celebrations by putting colours on one another. But apart from the main rituals of applying gulal, places in Uttar Pradesh like Barsana and Nandgaon follow a slightly different tradition which is called Lathmar holi which translates into beating up with a stick. Take a look at the date history and significance of the festival

Lathmar Holi 2021: Date

The celebrations of Holi start a week before the festival in Mathura and nearby areas. So, since Holi is falling on March 29, the celebrations including the lathmar Holi started on March 22.

Lathmar Holi 2021: Celebration

Lathmar Holi is mainly practiced in Shri Krishna janmbhoomi that is nearby the town of Mathura, UP. As per popular Hindu beliefs this tradition is from ancient times where men from Nandagaon (Lord Sri Krishna's place) travel to Barsana which is Radha Rani's home a week ahead of Holi. And when the men visit, women from Barsana are suppose to hit them with sticks. Men usually carry a shield to protect themselves while women beat them with sticks.

Lathmar Holi 2021: History

As per the traditions, it is believed that Radha had beaten Lord Sri Krishna with a stick after he and his friends showed up at her place drenched in colours. In Barsana men reach there to play holi with women and smear colour on them while women then have to protect themselves by beating the men with wooden sticks. Meanwhile, if the folklore is to be believed Lord Sri Krishna was invited to Barsana and when he accepted the invitation, people in the town played holi with Laddoos.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal