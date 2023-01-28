Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: 10 Motivational Quotes By The 'Lion Of Punjab'

THE BIRTH anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai is observed every year on January 28. He was born in 1865 in Punjab and played an integral part in the independence movement of India. He was popularly known as Punjab Kesari and Lion of Punjab or Punjab Da Sher. He was one of the three members of the Lal Bal Pal Trimurti. He actively campaigned for Swadeshi and propagated the message of self-reliance in the country and other parts of the world. He was known to be the founder of the 'Servants of the People Society' at Lahore in 1921. He got elected as the President of the Indian National Congress in 1920.

Motivational Quotes By Lala Lajpat Rai On His 157th Birth Anniversary

"If I had the power to influence Indian journals, I would have the following headlines printed in bold letters on the first page: Milk for the infants, Food for the adults, and Education for all."

"The government which attacks its own innocent subjects has no claim to be called a civilized government. Bear in mind, such a government does not survive long. I declare that the blows struck at me will be the last nails in the coffin of the British rule in India."

"A person should be courageous and honest in worshipping the truth, without being concerned about receiving worldly benefits."

"I always believed that my silence on several topics will be an advantage in the long run."

"Since the cruel killing of cows and other animals have commenced, I have anxiety for the future generation."

"Defeat and failure are sometimes necessary steps of victory."

"Indians have, therefore, no reason to be thankful to the British for having civilized them ... in exchange for all the other good things of the world of which they have been deprived by the unnatural rule of the foreigner."

"Morality requires that we should take to the work of elevating the depressed classes out of a sheer sense of justice and humanity regardless of any outside considerations."