New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on January 28, India observes the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Lala Lajpath Rai popularly known as 'Punjab Kesari' or the 'Lion of Punjab'. He played a pivotal role in India’s independence movement. Lala Lajpat Rai was a great historian, eminent editor, social and religious reformer, and powerful orator.

He also founded the ‘Servants of the People Society’ at Lahore in 1921, which worked in various fields. In 1920, Lala Lajpat Rai was elected as the President of the Indian National Congress. He was one of the prominent leaders of the Congress who formed the trinity of militant leaders ‘Lal-Bal-Pal' (Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and Bipin Chandra Pal).

Here are some quotes and wishes remembering his birth anniversary on 28 January 2022:

“The correct thing for us to do is to strive for a democratic Raj in which the Hindus, the Muslims and the other communities may participate as Indians and not as followers of any particular religion”

“The end is freedom to live… according to our own conception of what life should be, to pursue our own ideals to develop our own personality and to secure that unity of purpose which would distinguish us from the other Nations of the world”

“Morality requires that we should take to the work of elevating the depressed classes out of a sheer sense of justice and humanity regardless of any outside considerations”

“What we aim at is not the merging or the absorption of the one into the other, but the integration of all into one whole, without in any way injuring or lessening each group individually”

“We want to avoid the evils of class struggle. The only way to meet Bolshevism is to concede rights to the different people of the earth now being bled and exploited”

“I am a Hindu, in the Punjab the Hindus are in a minority and so far as I am concerned I should be quite content to be represented by any good Mohammedan or Sikh member”

“The process of building a nation is a moral process. You cannot engage in work of this kind with success by practicing duplicity”

“Politics is a changing game and I do not believe in any inflexible, cut and dried scheme good for all times and under all circumstances”

“Milk for the infants. Food for the adults. Education for all”

“No nation was worthy of any political status if it could not distinguish between begging political rights and claiming them”

"The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India."

"If I had the power to influence Indian journals, I would have the following headlines printed in bold letters on the first page: Milk for the infants, Food for the adults and Education for all."

"The Government which attacks its own innocent subjects has no claim to be called a civilised government. Bear in mind, such a government does not survive long. I declare that the blows struck at me will be the last nails in the coffin of the British rule in India."

"Since the cruel killing of cows and other animal have commenced, I have anxiety for the future generation."

“Defeat and failure are sometimes necessary steps of victory.”

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen