Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2022: Top 15 Inspiring Quotes And Slogans By India's Second Prime Minister

LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI, India's second Prime Minister, was one of the greatest Indian leaders and is also known for his contributions to the freedom struggle of India. Born on October 2, 1904, he was fondly known as Shastri Ji and his legacy is still inspiring today's generation. He promoted the White Revolution and Green Revolution in India and gave the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan', which inspired millions to do something for the country.

The White Revolution and Green Revolution promoted by him in India led to an increase in the production of milk supply and food grain, respectively. On Sunday, we will celebrate the birthday anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri. Let's remember former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary by taking a look at some of his inspiring quotes.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary 2022: Inspiring Quotes

Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan

“We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in the war.”

“We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.”

The economic issues are most vital for us and it is of the highest importance that we should fight our biggest enemies - Poverty, and unemployment.

“Discipline and united action are the real sources of strength for the nation.”

India will have to hang down her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable.

It is most regrettable that nuclear energy is being harnessed today for making nuclear weapons.

Among the major tasks before us, none is of greater importance for our strength and stability than the task of building up the unity and solidarity of our people.

The preservation of freedom is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong.

The basic idea of governance, as I see it, is to hold the society together so that it can develop and march towards certain goals.

True democracy or the swaraj of the masses can never come through untruthful and violent means!

Success in science and scientific work comes not through the provision of unlimited or big resources but in the wise and careful selection of problems and objectives. Above all, what is required is hard sustained work and dedication.

We have now to fight for peace with the same courage and determination as we fought against aggression.

That loyalty to the country comes ahead of all other loyalties. And this is absolute loyalty since one cannot weigh it in terms of what one receives.

The unique thing about our country is that we have Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, and people of all other religions. We have temples and mosques, gurdwaras and churches. But we do not bring all this into politics... This is the difference between India and Pakistan.