Lal Bahadur Shashtri Jayanti is observed on 2nd October. This day is extra special for Indians as the day is the birthday of not one but two great Indian leaders, Lal Bahadur Shashtri and Mahatma Gandhi. Lal Bahadur Shashtri was the second Prime Minister of Independent India. He had supreme leadership skills as the nation followed him and was inspired by him.

Shashtri Ji led the country during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965 and his slogan of "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" became very popular during the war. He was born on October 2, 1904, and to acknowledge his excellence in his work and his immense contribution to the welfare of the nation, on his special day we have brought you 10 inspirational quotes given by him.

Here are the top 10 inspirational quotes given by the leader:

1."We believe in peace in the settlement of all disputes through peaceful means, in the abolition of war, and, more particularly, nuclear war."

2."Discipline And United Action Are, The Real Source Of Strength For The Nation."

3."The unique thing about our country is that we have Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, and people of all other religions. We have temples and mosques, gurdwaras and churches. But we do not bring all this into politics... This is the difference between India and Pakistan."

4."Our country has often stood like a solid rock in the face of common danger, and there is a deep underlying unity which runs like a golden thread through all our seeming diversity."

5."We believe in the dignity of man as an individual, whatever his race, color or creed, and his right to better, fuller, and richer life."

6."We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war."

7."Our way is straight and clear - the building up of a socialist democracy at home, with freedom and prosperity for all, and the maintenance of world peace and friendship with all nations abroad."

8."We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world."

9."The basic idea of governance, as I see it, is to hold the society together so that it can develop and march towards certain goals."

10."India will have to hang down her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable."

