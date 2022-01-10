New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Lal Bahadur Shastri was India's second Prime Minister, who breathed his last at the age of 61 on January 11, 1966. His famous slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" captures the spirit of India and inspires all generations. He promoted the White Revolution and Green Revolution in India, which led to an increase in the production of milk supply and food grain, respectively.

This year, the nation will be observing Lal Bhadur Shastri's 56th death anniversary, so here we are with some of his inspiring quotes that will inspire all the youths. Check out below:

“Discipline and united action are the real source of strength for the nation.”

“We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war.”

“I am not as simple as I look.”

“We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.”

Among the major tasks before us, none is of greater importance for our strength and stability than the task of building up the unity and solidarity of our people.

The preservation of freedom is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong.

The economic issues are most vital for us and it is of the highest importance that we should fight our biggest enemies - Poverty, unemployment.

Success in science and scientific work comes not through the provision of unlimited or big resources but in the wise and careful selection of problems and objectives. Above all, what is required is hard sustained work and dedication.

That loyalty to the country comes ahead of all other loyalties. And this is absolute loyalty since one cannot weigh it in terms of what one receives.

We have now to fight for peace with the same courage and determination as we fought against aggression.

India will have to hang down her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable.

It is most regrettable that nuclear energy is being harnessed today for making nuclear weapons.

The basic idea of governance, as I see it, is to hold the society together so that it can develop and march towards certain goals.

True democracy or the swaraj of the masses can never come through untruthful and violent means!

