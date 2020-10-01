Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the country's second Prime Minister, have a look at some inspiring and motivational quotes written by him.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of Independent India, who was born on October 2, 1964. In very less time, Shastri Ji changed the shape of the nation with his smart policies and influential slogans. He coined the popular slogan Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan during the Indo-Pak war in 1965. Shastri Ji had also served as Minister of Home Affairs in the Nehru government and held the position of Railway Minister in 1951. The former PM also played a pivotal role in the freedom movement and followed Mahatma Gandhi's legacy to run the nation. He had also written some amazing quotes that can inspire people of all generations.

Top quotes written by Lal Bahadur Shastri:

1. "It is most regrettable that nuclear energy is being harnessed today for making nuclear weapons."

2. "That loyalty to the country comes ahead of all other loyalties. And this is an absolute loyalty, since one cannot weight it in terms of what one receives."

3. "India will have to hang down her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable."

4. "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan"

5. "True democracy or the swaraj of the masses can never come through untruthful and violent means, for the simple reason that the natural corollary to their use would be to remove all opposition through the suppression or extermination of the antagonist."

6. "My patriotism is subservient to my religion. I cling to India like a child to its mother's breast, because I feel that she gives me the spiritual nourishment I need. She has the environment that responds to my highest aspiration."

7. "There comes a time in the life of every nation when it stands at the crossroads of history and must choose which way to go."

8. "We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world."

9. "Discipline and united action are the real sources of strength for the nation."

10. "We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war."

