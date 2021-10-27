New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of lights Diwali, which is also India's biggest auspicious day is almost here. Apart from the celebrations, shopping and outings, one of the most important things devotees do on this day is perform Lakshmi Puja. Yes, it is believed that on this day Goddess Lakshmi descends on earth and blessed people with luck and prosperity.

The festival is celebrated during the Hindu Luni-Solar month of Kartik and as per the origin of five days long Diwali is mentioned in early Sanskrit texts, Lakshmi Puja is performed on the third day. It takes place on the darkest day the Amavasya tithi of Kartik month. This year it will be celebrated on November 3rd, 2021, Thursday.

Since it's a sacred ritual and Goddess Lakshmi is the patron goddess of good luck and prosperity, so to please her, here are some suggestions and dos and don'ts which you should follow. These may help to appease her and refrain from doing anything which may displease the diety.

Lakshmi Puja 2021: Important times

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat November, 4 - 18:14 to 20:09

Pradosh kaal - 17:36 to 20:09

Lakshmi Puja 2021: Dos

- Decorate your homes and work places with marigold flowers and Ashoka, mango and banana leaves.

- It is considered auspicious to keep Mangalik Kalash covered with full, unpeeled coconut at both the sides of the main gate of the house.

- After cleaning the puja place, on the right hand side, on a raised platform spread red cloth and install idols of adorned Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

- On the left side on a raised platform spread white cloth to install Navgraha and on red cloth to install Shodasha Devis.

- On Diwali, Lakshmi Puja should be performed during Pradosh Kaal.

Lakshmi Puja 2021: Don'ts

- Clay or silver idols are considered auspicious so do not worship glass or p-o-p idols.

-It is a festival to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, so don't keep footwear on the entrance of the house.

- Do not use iron utensils for Puja.

- Do not offer basil ( Tulsi ) leaves.

- It is a festival of happiness, so do not argue or create negative atmosphere in the house.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal