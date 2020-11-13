Lakshmi Puja 2020: It is believed that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on the auspicious day of Diwali will help people seek salvation and bless them with good health, wealth and prosperity.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Diwali is celebrated over five days in India. Also known as 'festival of lights', Diwali begins with 'Dhanteras' and ends on 'Bhai Dooj'. The third day of this auspicious festival is celebrated as Lakshmi Puja, which is also the main festive day of Diwali.

Goddess Lakshmi, who is the wife of Lord Vishnu, is the Goddess of wealth, prosperity and good fortune. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on the auspicious day of Diwali will help people seek salvation and bless them with good health, wealth and prosperity.

When is Lakshmi Puja in 2020?

This year, the auspicious festival of Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on November 14.

What about the timings of Lakshmi Puja 2020?

According to drikpanchang, this year, the Amavasya will begin at 2:17 pm on November 14, 2020, and continue till 10:36 am on November 15.

What about the shubh muhurat for Lakshmi Puja 2020?

The shubh muhurat for Lakshmi Puja is from 5.28 pm on November 14 to 8:07 pm on the same the day. The Vrishabha Kaal will begin from 5:28 pm to and continue till 7:24 pm.

What about the puja vidhi for Lakshmi Puja 2020?

Lakshmi Puja will be performed in the evening this year during the Pradosh Kaal. During this time, you should open the doors and windows of your houses to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and lit diyas to honour her. Apart from Goddess Lakshmi, worshipping Lord Ganesh, Goddess Saraswati and Lord Kubera are also considered auspicious on this day. Some people also worship Lord Krishna and goddess Kali on this day. After the Lakshmi Puja, people are allowed to go outside and burst crackers and enjoy the day with others.

Here are the traditional mantras for Lakshmi Puja that are recited on the auspicious festival of Diwali:

Goddess Lakshmi Mantra - Lakshmi Beej Mantra Om Hreem Shreem Lakshmibhayo Namah.

Mahalakshmi Mantra - Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye Praseed Praseed Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Mahalakshmaye Namah.

Lakshmi Gayatri Mantra - Om Shree Mahalakshmyai Cha Vidmahe Vishnu Patnyai Cha Dheemahi Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat Om.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma