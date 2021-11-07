New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Labh Panchami day is an auspicious day in Hindus which is associated with benefits and good fortune. This festival is popular in the state of Gujarat and marks the final day of the Diwali celebrations. It is observed on the Panchami tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month of the traditional Gujarati calendar.

On this day, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped for well-being and prosperity. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour in Gujarat.

Labh Panchami 2021: Date and Time

Labh Panchami on Tuesday, November 9,2021

Pratah Kala Labh Panchami, Puja Muhurat 06:39 to 10:16

Panchami tithi begins November 08, 2021 - 13:16

Panchami tithi ends November 09, 2021 - 10:35

Labh Panchami 2021: Significance

Labh Panchami is also known as Saubhagya Panchami, Gyan Panchami and Saubhagya- Labh Panchami. Saubhagya means good luck and Labh is benefit, hence this day is associated with good fortune and benefits.

Starting new ventures on this day are considered to be highly rewarding. In Gujarat Labh Panchami is the first working day of the New Year so businessmen open new account ledgers or 'Khatu' on this day. In the middle of the page they draw 'Sathiya' on the left side 'Shubh' and on the right side ' Labh' is written.

Labh Panchami 2021: Rituals

- Those who could not do on Diwali, they perform Sharda Pujan on Labh Panchami day.

- Business community people open their work places and perform puja of their new account books.

- Goddess Lakshmi Puja is done for prosperity and divine blessings.

- Some people worship their books to enhance their wisdom.

- People visit their relatives and friends and exchange greetings and sweets.

- Donations and charity work on this day is considered very rewarding.

- In some places Ganapati temples are decorated and bhajan sandhyas are organised.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal