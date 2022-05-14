New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People across India will celebrate the festival of Kurma Jayanti or Shri Koorma Jayanti on Sunday (May 15). Kurma in Sanskrit means tortoise, and Lord Vishu in his incarnated form was tortoise, due to which people celebrate Kurma Jayanti. As per the Hindu Mythology, in order to lift the gigantic Mandarachal mountain during the Samudra Manthan, Lord Vishnu presented himself in the form of a tortoise.

Date:

The festival commonly falls in May or June. The festival is celebrated in Shukla Paksha and on the full moon day known as Purnima, hence the day will be celebrated on May 15 this year.

Time:

The Purnima tithi will start on May 15, 2022, at 12:46 pm and will come to end on May 16, 2022, at 9:44 am.

As per drik panchang, the subh muhurat for Kurma Jayanti is - 04:22 PM to 07:05 PM

On this day, people get up early and take a bath. They also clean their house. People organise special puja in Lord Vishnu temples. Like other festivals, Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe fasts on this day and worship God by offering Chandan, tulsi leaves, kumkum, incense sticks, flowers, and sweets to the deity.

Further, after performing all the rituals, devotees of Lord Vishnu perform aarti and also invite family and friends for bhog. However, people should note that devotees who are observing the fast are not allowed to sleep during the night and should keep reciting 'Vishnu Sahasranama'. During the fast, people only intake milk products and fruits

The festival is celebrated with utmost zeal and fervour across India.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen