As per popular Hindu beliefs, taking a dip in Ganga's water on this day, washes all the sins and helps you attain salvation. Know more about the third shahi snan of Kumbh Mela 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kumbh is one of the most sacred pilgrimages for Hindus. It is a Mahaparv which also includes the world's largest religious gathering as Kumbh Mela. Sadhus, saints, ascetics, kalpavasis and visitors from all over the country and world gather on the bank of Ganga during Kumbh Mela.

Astrological calculations for this time's Kumbh state that, Jupiter the dev guru, enters Aquarius (kumbh) sign after completing cycle in different zodiac signs in 11 years. As this year the Sun is entering the Aries (Mesh) raashi, kumbh mela is organized in the year 2021. On this event, the bathing ritual on specific days is called Shahi Snaan where it is considered sacred to take a dip in the holy river. As per popular Hindu beliefs, taking a dip in Ganga's water on this day, washes all the sins and helps you attain salvation.

Kumbh Shahi Snan April 2021: Auspicious date

The third shahi snaan during the ongoing Haridwaar Kumbh Mela is on date April 14th which is falling on Mesh Sankranti. This is because Sun is in the zodiac sign Mesh (Aries) that's why it's called Mesh Sankranti.

Kumbh Shahi Snan April 2021: Shubh Muhurat

Auspicious time on this day to tea a dip in river Ganga is:

Amrit Kaal, which will begin at 11:58 AM and will go on until 01:46 PM.

Brahma muhurat, which will start at 04:34 AM and will go on until 05:22 AM

Kumbh Shahi Snan April 2021: Offical time for public

In Haridwar, on the day of Kumbh Mela's third shahi snaan, general public has been allowed at Brahm Kund only till 7am. After 7am Har Ki Paudi and Brahm Kund is reserved for Akhada. Different Akhada saints take bath with full rituals and they chant 'har har mahadev', 'bam-bam bhole' and 'har har gange'.

Meawhile, this year the tourism department of Uttarakhand was expecting around 10 crore pilgrims to visit during Kumbh Mela but due to covid restrictions, the number has been curtailed.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal