New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In the Hindu calendar, out of the 12 Sankranties, Makar Sankranti is considered to be the most prominent one. However, the upcoming Kumbh Sankranti is equally important as this auspicious day marks the beginning of the eleventh month according to the Hindu Solar Calendar. This time Kumbh Sankranti will be celebrated on Feb 12.

Importance of Kumbh Sankranti

Kumbh Sankranti is celebrated when the sun enters the Kumbh (Aquarius) rashi from the Makar (Capricorn) rashi and will stay there till mid-March. After this, it enters the Meen (Pisces) rashi. The sun’s position in every zodiac brings different effects. Makar and Kumbh are both zodiacs of Shani (Saturn) and it is considered positive when being in the house of Saturn when the sun will look into its own house number 5.

Puja and celebrations for Kumbh Sankranti

Many devotees on this day visit the Holy cities of the country like Haridwar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ujjain and Nasik to take a dip in the river Ganga. According to some mythological beliefs, by doing this you can attain salvation and you can also wash off all the sins of your lifetime. This is considered auspicious by both men and women to pray to the sun on this sacred day and seek positivity and good luck. A lot of people even believe in donating clothes, food and things of other necessities to the underprivileged on Kumbh Sankranti.

Auspicious time during Kumbh Sankranti Feb 12, 2021

Disclaimer: The time varies every year depending on the sun’s position. This year’s time is as follows:

Punya Kaal: 12:36 pm to 6:09 pm; Duration: 05.34 hours

Mahapunya Kaal: 04:18 pm to 6:09 pm; Duration: 01.51 hours

Kumbh Sankranti will end at 09:27 PM



Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal