New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maha Kumbh 2021: Hindu's most auspicious festival is just a few hours away and the preparation for the same is in full swing. This festival is recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO. It is held every 12th year in rotation at the four holy places namely Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik and Ujjain. However, this year Kumbh is happening on the 11th year due to the planetary movements.

This year's Kumbh Mela will be held in the foothills of Uttarakhand, that is, in Haridwar. With this, we will see devotees from across the country making their way in the holy city and for their stay, every Ashram and Dharmshala has prepared themselves keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situations.

So all the devotees who are looking for accommodations this Kumbh Mela 2021, here we have brought to you 5 best Ashrams at an economical price. Check out below:

Jairam Ashram

Located in the Bhimgoda on the Rishikesh road, this ashram provides the best lodging service to the pilgrims. From this Ashram, one can also sight the statue from Samudhra Madhanam. The white statue of gods and goddesses can be seen. Not just this, it is the best place for all the nature lovers who want peace from the hustle-bustle of the city.

Prem Nagar Ashram

Located on the Jawalapur road of Haridwar, this ashram is an ideal place for meditation. From this ashram, one can view the peak of the holy shrine Chandi Devi temple and Mansa Devi Temple.

Santoshpuri Ashram

This ashram gives pilgrims a surreal experience and peace as it is surrounded by forest on one side and holy river Ganga on the other side. Devotees can reach this ashram from the Rishikesh as well. The distance from Rishikesh is 18 km while from Haridwar is just 7 km.

Saptrishi Ashram

Located on the banks of holy river Ganga is one of the beautiful ashram located at a distance of 5 km from the Haridwar. This ashrama just not have rooms for pilgrims or tourists but also has Sanskrit school for the underprivileged children and a residential hostel.

For unversed, This ashram is named after seven rishis who meditated on the banks of river Ganga. While meditating rishis experienced disturbance due to the flow of river water, so, with their mystical powers, they stopped the river from flowing. As a result river, Ganga had to divide herself into seven small streams and these seven streams are called Sapta Sarovar.

Soham Ashram

Located in the Bhagirathi Nagar, Khadkhadi road Haridwar, this ashram have gurukul where they teach Vedas and Sanskrit language apart from having rooms for pilgrims. Also, this ashram provides the pilgrims with a beautiful garden where one can peacefully meditate.

