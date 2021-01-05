The Maha Kumbh Mela follows with a large gathering and this time it is expected that lakhs of devotees are going to gather in Haridwar.

Kumbh Mela is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world and this year the grand event is going to start from January 14 and will continue till April 2021 in Haridwar. The festival of Kumbh is held at Haridwar, Allahabad, Ujjain, and Nasik every 12 years in rotation. However, this time the festival is going to fall after 11 years instead of 12 because of the planetary movements.

The Maha Kumbh Mela follows with a large gathering and this time it is expected that lakhs of devotees are going to gather in Haridwar before January 14 to take a dip in the holy Ganges during Kumbh Mela. There are going to be four Shahi Snans and 6 Ganga Snans in Kumbh Mela.

What is Shahi Snan?

There are going to be 4 Shahi Snans in the Maha Kumbh this year and it is reported that 13 akharas will take part in it. During the Shahi Snan 2021, tableaus are taken out and in that Naga Baba walks forward and Mahant, Mandaleshwar, Mahamandaleshwar, and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar follow the Naga Babas.

Important Ganga Snan dates for Kumbh Mela 2021

There are going to be a total of 9 Ganga Snan this year in Kumbh 2021:

January 14, 2021- Makar Sakranti Snan

February 11, 2021- Mauni Amavasya Snan

February 16, 2021- Basant Panchami Snan

February 27, 2021- Magh Poornima Snan

March 11, 2021- Maha Shivratri Snan

April 12, 2021- Somvati Amamvasya Snan

April 14, 2021- Baisakhi Snan

April 21, 2021- Ram Navami Snan

April 27, 2021- Chaitra Purnima Snan

What is the importance of taking a dip in the holy river in Kumbh?

According to Hindu Mythology, taking a dip in the Ganges during Kumbh Mela known to be very auspicious. In the scriptures, it is said that if a person takes a bath in the Ganges during Kumbha attains salvation for life. The person also gets free from the pain and the disease they have been suffering for so long.

