As per astrological predictions, Gemini and Libra are suffering from Shani's dhaiya while Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius are suffering from Shani's sadesati.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kumbh Mela is a major pilgrimage and festival in Hinduism which is celebrated every 12th years. However this year Kumbh Mela 2021 is happening on the 11th year in Haridwar. The festival is observed by a ritual dip in the waters of sacred river Ganga as it is believed that it cleanses them of their sins.

Apart from this Kumbh Mela also holds an astrological significance. Zodiac signs on whom there is Shani's sadesati and Shani's dhaiya should bath in sacred rivers during Kumbh as it will benefit them. At the same time, those who are suffering from Shani Dev's inauspiciousness should also bath during Kumbh religiously.

Also, those zodiac signs who are facing problems due to Rahu-Ketu should bath during Kumb.

Importance of bathing during Kumbh

As per Hindu religious texts, bathing during Kumbh festival helps you in getting rid of all the sins. Also, at this time all the Gods and Goddesses come down on the earth and this is the reason why Prayagraj is considered as the pilgrimage city and the best place for Kumbh.



Importance of Sun, Moon and Guru

During Kumbh Sun, Moon and Guru are considered as auspicious planets as according to their placement Kumbh happens. So, those who are suffering from Guru, Sun and Moon should bath during this festival as it will benefit them.

According to Hindu mythology, this tradition started after the Samundra Manthan, a tug of war between God and Demons for the Amrit Kalash. During this, the drops of Amrit were spilt in 12 places including mrtyulok. This year the Kumbh Mela is going to start from 14th January and will continue till 27th April 2021. So get ready to embrace the festival, however, don't forget the COVID-19 measures.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv