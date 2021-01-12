Kumbh Mela 2021: Whenever the Kumbh Mela is held in any of the pilgrimage places such as Prayagraj, Nashik, Haridwar or Ujjain it changes the face of the place and beautifies the whole city.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kumbh 2021 is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindus, it is the biggest religious congregations on the planet. Maha Kumbh is just a few days away and preparations for the same is in full swing in Haridwar.

On 14th January the Kumbh Mela will start and will last till April 2021. This festival falls every twelve year however this time it is happening on the 11th year due to the movements of stars. This planetary movement is happening for the first time in the century.

Whenever the Kumbh Mela is held in any of the pilgrimage places such as Prayagraj, Nashik, Haridwar or Ujjain it changes the face of the place and beautifies the whole city. During this time many developments take place such as highways, roads etc gets constructed for the easy passage.

As per the reports, around 70-80 per cent of Kumbh Mela budget allocated by the Central government is spent on the permanent and temporary works such as construction and maintenance of roads, Ganga ghats, bridges, flyovers, roads, expansion of Kumbh Mela zone, restricted Kumbh land for seers, Akhadas and so on.

How Kumbh changing face of Haridwar

Haridwar will be the first city in Uttarakhand to be free of hanging electric wires and poles and all thanks to Maha Kumbh 2021. Also, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) has been carrying out the project in the city making LPG gas cylinders a thing of past. Around thousand-odd households have been connected with piped natural gas (PNG).

As per reports, three major bridges are being built on the Ganga river and canal. First bridge, New Dhanauri bridge will replace the age-old British era bridge to provide easy access and exit to people coming from Bhagwanpur-Kaliyar-Roorkee side.

The second bridge, at Jagjeetpur village near Matri Sadan ashram, a bridge is being constructed which will connect to Bairagi Kumbh camp area with Kankhal.

Within a kilometre, the third bridge is being constructed at Dakshdeep-Bairagi camp stretch on Ganga canal by PWD.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv