Passengers coming from bus and train will have to undergo thermal screening before starting their journey for Haridwar.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kumbh Mela is just a few days away and the preparations for the same has started in full swing. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic authorities have issued guidelines for devotees coming to attend the event in Haridwar.

As per reports, Magistrate Deepak Rawat said that whoever wants to attend the festival will have to first register. He will be keeping an eye on the registration. Apart from this, passengers who are coming from bus and train will have to undergo thermal screening before starting their journey for Haridwar.

Also, the devotees will be provided with free masks, however, besides this whoever is found without a mask will not be allowed to enter the ghat. Even the shopkeepers have been directed to follow COVID-19 guidelines religiously.

During the Kumbh Mela, new hospitals and availability of a bed in hospital has been increased keeping in mind the COVID-19 scare. IG Sanjay Gunjyal gave directions for levelling fixed places for parking. He instructed to make the arrangement for parking spaces in Kankhal, Mayapur, Jagjitpur, Bairagi, Dakshadeep, Gaurishankar, Rodiwala, Laljiwala, Pantdeep, Bhimgowda, Sapt Sarovar, Ranipur among other areas as well. He further instructed to start mending the bridge of Khadkhari crematorium area and to make build Chandipul into the double lane.

Deepak Rawat reprimanded the senior irrigation officer for the status of No Objection Certificate (NOC) on road cutting etc, for an underground gas pipeline. He warned them if any negligence or misconduct is done in this case then they will take strict action because this work is not the part of the Kumbh Mela and it might affect the work for the Kumbh Mela.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind Kumbh Mela 2021, the Indian Railways has decided to resume the Janta Express for commuters from Lucknow and have extended several trains to Rishikesh.

Also, earlier, the Indian Railways had said that additional trains will be operated for Haridwar from across the country to ease the congestion due to the Kumbh 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv