New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kumbh Mela 2021: Kumbh Mela is one of the most auspicious and greatest rituals of the Hindu's. As per Hindu mythology, this tradition started after the Samundra Manthan when the drops of Amrit were spilt in 12 places including mrtyulok. It was a tug of war between God and Demons for the Amrit Kalash. This year the grand event is going to start from 14th January and will continue till April 2021 in Haridwar.

According to scriptures, among the 12 places on the earth, four places are in India namely Haridwar, Prayagraj, Ujjain and Nashik. So every 12th year Kumbh is organised in these four places, however, for the first time in the history of the Kumbh Mela, it is going to take place in the 11th year in Haridwar.

The Kumbh Mela that was supposed to take place in 2022 is going to take place this year in Haridwar because of the planetary movements. Amrit yog is formed according to the Kaal calculations when Aquarius' Guru transits into Arie's Sun.

After a span of 83 years, this opportunity is coming in this year, earlier, such co-incidence happened in the year 1760, 1885 and 1938.

As per Jyotishacharya Swami Divyeswarananda, "the Guru completes the twelve zodiac signs in 11 years, 11 months and 27 days. According to this, 50.5 days are left in completing twelve years. Gradually this difference between the seventh and the eighth Kumbh increases to about a year. In this way, every eighth Kumbh occurs after 11 years. The third Kumbh was held in Haridwar in the 20th century in 1927 and the next Kumbh was to be held in 1939. But, due to the Guru's move, it came only in the 11th year (1938). Similarly, in the 21st century, the eighth Kumbh is falling in 2021 instead of 2022. At least once in every century, such a coincidence must be made."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv